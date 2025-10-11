I Raised My Stepdaughter Like My Own—Now She Treats Me Like an ATM

Hi Bright Side!

I married my husband when his daughter was 6. Her mom was out of the picture, and I stepped up — homework, late-night fevers, school pickups, everything. Over the years, she began to call me “Mom,” and I truly felt she was mine. I never thought of her as anything less than my own child.

Fast-forward: she’s 24 now, in a shaky relationship, and she gets pregnant. Instead of coming to me for comfort, she sat me down and demanded that I transfer part of my assets to her — my savings and even a share of the house I’d bought before marrying her father.

She said, “You raised me, so you owe me. Real mothers secure their grandchildren’s future.”

I was stunned. My husband stayed quiet, almost as if he agreed. That silence cut deeper than anything.

A month later, I learned from a friend that she had also approached her biological mother — the woman who had abandoned her — with the same demand. Except this time, she promised to “rebuild their bond” if money was involved.

That was my breaking point. I realized it wasn’t about love, family, or trust. It was about what she could get from me. I told her calmly: “I chose to love you, but love is not a contract. I gave you my heart, not my bank account.”