I Refuse to Answer Weekend Work Calls Because of HR’s Outdated Policy

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working as a graphic designer here for three months, and over the past few weeks, I’ve found myself taking calls on weekends, even though I’m pretty sure it’s not part of the deal. I was kind of OK with it, but then something changed and I’ve just decided I can’t keep doing it anymore.

It’s not just about the inconvenience; it’s about the principle of it. I’ve been expected to be available whenever needed. OK, I want to show that I’m committed and dedicated. And sometimes things are urgent. I get that.

But HR just rolled out a new policy that no one is allowed to work from home or work on a hybrid schedule. I can’t help but feel that this decision is outdated, especially given how many remote-working tools exist now, and how common it is for companies to offer this kind of flexibility. It feels like the company is ignoring the way work is evolving.

I just wanted the option to work from home when needed, but now it feels like that basic flexibility has been completely taken away. Given the circumstances, I’m no longer willing to continue taking calls outside of office hours, especially when I’m at home. If they won’t let me work from home when it suits me, I’m not going to work from home when it suits them.

Best,

Bella