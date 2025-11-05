If she needed medication because SHE COULDN'T FIND HER KID'S SHOE, she should not have had a kid. I know what it's like to have an ORGANIZED MESS, but medication, REALLY? She will be in the nuthouse before her kid is in Jr
High.
10 Babysitting Stories That Went From “No Problem” to “What Just Happened?”
Curiosities
21 hours ago
- I was babysitting my nephew while my brother and SIL went to an event. Then I saw a notification on my nephew’s tablet: “New message from Dad.” But it wasn’t my brother’s number, so I clicked it. What I found broke my heart.
It was from his biological father, a man I hadn’t seen in years. My SIL had been married before, but she always said he wasn’t involved. He wrote things like, “I wish I could see you,” and, “Don’t tell your mom I wrote.”
- I worked at a preschool and had two twins who were AWFUL. One time one pinched the other. I made a bad judgment call and told her to pinch her back. I felt so bad.
© middleearthmadam / Reddit
- I once babysat my neighbor who thought playing with the phone was a good idea. She ended up calling 911 and locking the phone so I couldn’t answer back. They called back and were not amused. © nothooli / Reddit
- I took a day off of work at my well-paying job to watch my friend’s kid for free, so she could go to a tattoo appointment. I even cleaned the house for her. This morning, she asked me not to clean again because looking for her kid’s shoe (which I didn’t even move) caused her so much anxiety that she needed medication. © Unknown author / Reddit
- When I was about 16, I was hanging out with a friend while he was babysitting a kid from down the street. Somehow, the kid manged to coax us into the garage, then locked us in there.
He spent the whole time running back and fourth outside the door, screaming, and laughing, and hitting the door with a hockey stick. We were stuck for around an hour before we could convince him to let us out. I can’t believe I was outsmarted by that child. © hotcars / Reddit
- One of the kids had a pet reptile that ate alive crickets. They went to feed their pet and dropped a full container of grasshoppers inside their bedroom. The crickets ended up everywhere and I was not impressed. Neither were the parents when they got home. © LuminousCheetos / Reddit
If she needed medication because SHE COULDN'T FIND HER KID'S SHOE, she should not have had a kid. I know what it's like to have an ORGANIZED MESS, but medication, REALLY? She will be in the nuthouse before her kid is in Jr
-
-
Reply
- I dropped a baby. Just... lost my grip on him. He was fine. He cried for like fourteen seconds. I cried for like two hours. © MyBobaFe***h / Reddit
- We were playing tag and the kid tripped and knocked out his (unknown to me) fake front teeth. I called his mom crying because I had let a four year-old knock out his teeth; she calmly told me to just snap them back in. © QuailMail / Reddit
- A 3-year-old smeared the entire jar of Vaseline all over an 8-month-old and a crib. It took a long time to clean up! © Unknown author / Reddit
- I babysat a kid who’s mother neglected to inform me that her son had night terrors sometimes. I didn’t know what a night terror was. You can imagine my horror when the kid had a night terror.
© snooogans / Reddit
Family babysitting arrangements can get complicated fast. One reader told us about a shocking situation where her mother-in-law refused to babysit, but then secretly enrolled her child in daycare instead. What happened next completely changed their relationship.
Preview photo credit Unknown author / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
11 Real Stories That Prove a Mother’s Love Knows No Limits
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
13 Stories Proving That Female Solidarity Turns Ordinary Women Into Legends
Girls stuff
week ago
I Refuse to Let My Stepson Eat My Cooking — I’m Not His Private Chef
Curiosities
month ago
My Daughter Was a Nanny—But She Was Fired When Her Secret Was Exposed
My Dad Kept My Mom’s Last Wish—But It Took an Unexpected Turn
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
I Refuse to Let My Stepson Walk All Over Me, I’ve Finally Had Enough
I Won’t Allow My Husband to Keep Sending Money to His Daughter
I’m Done Handing Out Money to My Ungrateful Family—Inheritance Denied
12 People Who Restored Our Faith in Humanity
People
month ago
My Son-in-Law Tried to Cut Me Out — I Taught Him a Lesson He Won’t Forget
10 Sassy Comebacks That Silenced Rooms in a Second
Curiosities
2 weeks ago
13 Times Guardian Angels Saved Someone’s Life from Disaster
Curiosities
4 weeks ago