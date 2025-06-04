I Refuse to Babysit My Ex-Wife’s Sick Child, He’s Not My Responsibility

Dear Bright Side,

My ex-wife called me crying and said her son was sick. I sent her some money. A few days later, she asked if I could watch him for the weekend.

I hesitated. I was busy, had plans with my girlfriend, and honestly, I didn’t feel like stepping back into that role. I told her I couldn’t.

But then she asked something that knocked the wind out of me. She said, “If you care about him, you should move in with us. Just for a while.” I couldn’t believe it.

I’m dating someone else now, and she doesn’t even know I’ve been helping my ex. I care about the boy — I really do — but moving in? That’s too much. I told her no, but now she’s not letting me see the kid.

Am I wrong for drawing a line?

Sincerely,

Thomas