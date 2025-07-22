I Refuse to Babysit My Sister’s Kids After She Publicly Aired My Dirty Laundry

"Hi Bright Side,

I (31F) used to babysit for my sister (34F) all the time. I love her kids — they’re sweet and funny, and I genuinely enjoyed spending time with them. I never asked for money, always said yes. I even canceled plans for her multiple times when she was “too overwhelmed.” Because that’s what you do for family, right? Until last month.

My parents threw a big family BBQ. Tons of people came — extended family, neighbors, some old family friends I hadn’t seen in years. Things were going fine. I was playing tag with the kids when someone — one of Dad’s coworkers, maybe? — said something like, “You’d make a fantastic mom, you’re so natural with kids.” I smiled awkwardly and said thank you.

That’s when my sister stood up, glass in hand, and said — loud enough for everyone to hear:

“Oh yeah? Ask her what happened to the daughter she adopted last year.” My heart stopped.

Let me explain:

Yes, I did adopt a little girl last year. Her name was Lily. She was six. I couldn’t have children of my own due to years of health issues, and after a lot of soul-searching, I decided to give a child a home.

But shortly after the adoption, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It hit me hard. I was scared, alone, and physically struggling. I started having episodes where I couldn’t get out of bed. I didn’t feel safe caring for a child when I wasn’t even sure I could care for myself. So after months of battling guilt and depression, I made the hardest choice of my life — I returned custody. It destroyed me.

Only my therapist and one close friend knew the full story. I never told my family. I didn’t want to make my parents worry about my health issues, because they have theirs. And now... they all know. But not the truth — just my sister’s version.

At the BBQ, people stared. Some with pity, others with disgust. One aunt muttered, “How could anyone do that to a child?” I ran to my car in tears. I haven’t spoken to my sister since.

A few days ago, she texted me like nothing happened: “Hey, sis, any chance you can watch the kids Friday night? Josh and I have dinner plans ❤️”

I replied: “Lose my number. You lost the right to ask me for anything the moment you turned my deepest pain into party gossip.” She’s now telling everyone I’m being dramatic and “taking it out on the kids.” But I don’t care. I’m done being the go-to babysitter. I’m done being the emotional punching bag.



On the other hand, I deeply miss my niece and nephews, because they are like my own. I want to see them so badly. I just don’t know what to do and I feel like I need help from people. Not a therapist, not someone who will view this deeply painful problem professionally. I need some advice from strangers, who could tell me what I’m supposed to do next."