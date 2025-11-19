I Refuse to Give My Son His Father’s Inheritance—He Needs to Be on His Own Now

Unless he is doing something illegal, you have to honor your husband's requests. Being stupid or immature is not a reason for YOU to change your husband's legal will. I certainly understand why you feel the way you do, but it is NOT YOUR PLACE. If you haven't been able to impress upon your son the reasons for your concerns, you need to make sure that he knows you will not be his fallback if he squanders what your husband left him. Do you think that your son will ever learn that his sense of entitlement is going to be his downfall? He will most likely blame you for things that you have no control over, because he was ill prepared to handle them himself. He may need to hit bottom, to get back in even footing. Then again he may surprise you and be a capable and caring adult. Grief strikes us all differently. Bottom line is that you are doing more harm than good right now. If he has to sue you, your relationship will never recover, no matter what either of you say.