I Refuse to Let My Son’s New Wife Stay With My Grandkids, I Don’t Trust Her

“Hi Bright Side,

My son’s ex-wife, Lisa, passed away 3 years ago from cancer. I loved her like my own daughter, and I had been one of her main caregivers before she passed. My son, Shawn, and Lisa have 2 kids, 4 and 5 years old.

Now, Shawn has a new wife, Kelly. Both of my grandkids now live with me, it was my initiative to arrange things this way. I still can’t understand how quickly my son found a new love and got married after Lisa’s death, so I’m just being cautious and want to keep my grandkids by myself for a while.

Recently, Shawn asked me to drop the kids off at their place so that Kelly could watch them and bond. I ultimately refused. I don’t think anything bad of her personally, but she doesn’t know the kids’ quirks or allergies. When I said no, my son got frustrated and said, ‘If you don’t trust my wife, maybe you shouldn’t be around the kids at all.’

Now, he wants to take my grandkids away from me permanently, insists that they should live with him and Kelly and threatens me that I won’t be allowed in their house, and they’ll forbid me to meet my grandkids. He said that I’m treating his kids as my possessions, and he’s seriously worried that I will set their minds up against Kelly, which I never had in mind.

Now, I’m on the crossroads, and I honestly feel like I’m being manipulated into decisions I’m not willing to make. Am I the villain here?”