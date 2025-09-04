I Refuse to Put My Kids in Danger for My Stepson, and Now My Wife Hates Me

Hello Bright Side,

I’m 38 and have two kids, 14 and 12, from my late wife. My current wife, Michelle (38), has a 18-year-old son, Ethan. For the last five years he’s been living with his dad because he was constantly getting into trouble at school, skipping classes, fights, and disrespecting teachers.

During our marriage, Ethan only came over for holidays, and even then it was rough. He’d pick on my kids, sometimes taking their things without asking, and he made mean comments about my daughter’s looks. I told Michelle I didn’t feel comfortable leaving him alone with my kids, but she always said, “He’s just acting out. He needs love.”

Last month, Michelle’s ex called and said he’d kicked Ethan out after a big fight. She told me Ethan would be staying with us “just for a few weeks” until they figured something out. I wasn’t happy about it, but I agreed as long as we set clear rules.