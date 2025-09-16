I Refuse to Serve Coffee to My Boss, I’m the HR, Not a to-Go Coffee Place

Hello Bright Side!



I work in HR at a pretty big company. I actually really love my job; it’s busy, I get to help people, and I feel like I’m good at what I do. But my boss? She drives me insane sometimes. Last week, she had some guests in her office. Totally fine, no big deal.



But then she comes out and straight-up tells me, like I’m her assistant or something, to go make and serve them coffee. I just froze for a second, then leaned in and said, “That’s not really my job.” She gave me this death stare and then said, “I pay you, so I can ask you to do anything I want.”

Y’all... my face turned SO red. I felt embarrassed, angry, and just... small. Like, excuse me?? I worked so hard to get here. I’m HR, not her personal waitress. Now I keep replaying it in my head. Part of me feels like I stood up for myself, which I don’t usually do, but another part of me is low-key terrified I just painted a target on my back.

So, Bright Side, am I a bad guy for refusing to serve coffee, or was I right to set that boundary? What would you do in my shoes?



Thank you in advance,

Mimi.