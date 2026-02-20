17 Stories That Prove Living in an Apartment Is Funnier Than a Reality Show

Because I was born one eye blind, and now have glaucoma, my hearing has ALWAYS BEEN REALLY, REALLY, GOOD. I would tell my husband to turn his tv down (hard of hearing, but sees really good, we are perfect together) he said it wasn't loud, until I repeated word for word, what he was watching, from 2 rooms away. He uses closed captions now, and I don't get blasted out of our room.