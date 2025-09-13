I Refused to Be My Dad’s Free Caregiver, Then He Dropped a Bombshell

Dear Bright Side,

Hello, my name is Tessa. I’m 44, and I have four kids: 17, 11, 8, and 7 years old. My father, who is 72, lives with us. Lately, his health has been deteriorating quickly, and he can’t take care of himself like he used to.

He’s adamant about not going into a nursing facility, so instead of hiring professional help, I asked him to help cover the costs of the support I provide. He was not happy with that, telling me, “I’m your father. You’re supposed to help me without question! You’re my child, it’s your duty!”

That afternoon, my husband sent me a text telling me to check our joint email account urgently. When I opened it, I found the nursing home agreement my father had arranged for himself. He had already signed everything and sent it over without consulting me first.

The next thing I knew, half of the house was cleared out. A moving van had come and taken everything that belonged to him, even the furniture he had bought for our home when I first moved in. And even my youngest’s favorite toy, a special stuffed animal he’d had since he was little, was gone. It had been a gift from my father.

When I reached out to figure out what was going on, he said, “This is what you deserve for being so selfish! I provided for you for years, and now that I need assistance, you’re ready to get rid of me!”

I honestly don’t think I’m asking for too much. I’m already raising four children, and I can’t bear the weight of full-time caregiving without any kind of financial support.

At the very least, he could contribute... nothing in life is truly free.

Am I in the wrong here for requesting this?

Tessa