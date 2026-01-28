I get it I really do but in the grand scheme of things 15 isn't a big deal. I think it's tacky to ask buts it's a funeral. You picked a small hill to die on.
I Refused to Chip In for a Coworker’s Mom’s Funeral—My Salary Isn’t a Charity
Workplace social dynamics can be tricky, especially when it comes to office traditions, gift-giving, or group activities. Small choices, like refusing to chip in, can unexpectedly create tension, leaving employees navigating awkward interactions and subtle cold shoulders.
Helene’s letter:
Hello, Bright Side,
So yeah, this is awkward, and it’s been bugging me more than I expected. Yesterday at work, one of my coworkers came up and said something like, “We’re all chipping in $15 for Lea’s mother’s funeral.”
Here’s the thing: I barely know Lea. We don’t work on the same projects, don’t sit near each other, and I honestly couldn’t tell you much about her life outside of work. I definitely never met her mom.
So I said (probably a little blunt, in hindsight), “I don’t really work with her, and I don’t have time to attend the funeral. I don’t really see a reason to chip in $15.”
They just said “okay” and dropped it. No drama. I figured that was the end of it. Except apparently it wasn’t.
A couple days later, the vibe at work is COLD. Like, suddenly people aren’t chatting with me, responses I receive are short, and I feel like I’m being silently judged every time I walk into the break room. No one has said anything directly, but I felt something shift.
Now I’m sitting here wondering if I messed up socially. I wasn’t trying to be heartless; I just don’t think coworkers should be obligated to pay into stuff like this, especially when you barely know the person.
At the same time, I get that funerals are emotional, and maybe people see my refusal as me being insensitive or cheap. I didn’t mean it that way, but intentions don’t always matter, I guess.
So, should I have just paid to keep the peace? Or are my coworkers being weirdly passive-aggressive over something that should’ve been optional? What would you do if you were in my place?
Best,
Helene
Thanks so much for sharing your story with us, Helene! Hopefully, a few of them resonate and give you some ideas on how to handle the situation.
- Office politics ain’t personal — Listen, workplaces are basically mini soap operas. People get weird over the tiniest stuff. You didn’t do anything wrong by skipping $15 for someone you barely know.
Try not to read too much into the cold shoulder; it’s not about you, it’s about how people react to social norms. Keep being you, and let them stew.
- Don’t over-explain yourself — Once you said no, that was enough. Any more justification is just opening doors for gossip or pressure. People respect a boundary more if it’s firm and calm, not if you start apologizing or over-explaining. Just let it be.
- Don’t let guilt rule you — Feeling guilty doesn’t always mean you did something wrong; it just means you care. Acknowledge it, but don’t let it control your actions. If someone’s mad you skipped to chip in, that’s on them, not you. Learn to separate your feelings from their drama.
With a little perspective and thoughtful boundaries, these situations don’t have to ruin workplace relationships. Staying true to yourself while finding small ways to connect can make the office feel a lot less stressful and a lot more manageable.
