I Refused to Chip In for a Coworker’s Mom’s Funeral—My Salary Isn’t a Charity

Hello, Bright Side,

So yeah, this is awkward, and it’s been bugging me more than I expected. Yesterday at work, one of my coworkers came up and said something like, “We’re all chipping in $15 for Lea’s mother’s funeral.”

Here’s the thing: I barely know Lea. We don’t work on the same projects, don’t sit near each other, and I honestly couldn’t tell you much about her life outside of work. I definitely never met her mom.

So I said (probably a little blunt, in hindsight), “I don’t really work with her, and I don’t have time to attend the funeral. I don’t really see a reason to chip in $15.”