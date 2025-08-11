I Refused to Cover for My Coworker While She Took Her Miscarriage Leave

Dear Bright Side,

I work in a small team of five. We all have our specialties and often lead projects in our field of expertise where we help the rest of the team get the job done.

Last week, my coworker Anna had a miscarriage. It was a devastating time for her because it was sudden and awful. She was six months along and no one expected this to happen. So she took two weeks off to recover from the trauma.

The thing is that she was leading a project at the time and the deadline was just around the corner. Our manager asked who could cover her workload while she was gone, knowing I was the only one who had the knowledge to do so.

Her project is highly specialized, and I am the only one she trained, so none of the others could take over. But I refused. I had already covered for someone else the month before, and I was mentally drained. My boss wasn’t thrilled, but he didn’t push it.

The project was about to miss its deadline and the team was overwhelmed. Now they’re blaming me. What they don’t know is that Anna and I have a history. A year ago, my mom was hospitalized, and I had to take time off. Anna covered for me and missed the deadline.

After that, she went to our manager and told him that I lied about my mom being sick. That I knew we wouldn’t make the deadline, so I created something to get me out of the office so someone else could take the blame.

When I returned, she acted like nothing happened. So when she was in need, I couldn’t bring myself to help because I couldn’t forget what she had done to me when I was in a bad place. Their project will fail like mine did, but I don’t need to stoop to her level, and I definitely don’t need to save her.