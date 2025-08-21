I Regret Letting My Mom Help—It Destroyed Our Relationship

Hello, Bright Side.

My hands are shaking as I write this. I’m sleep-deprived, heartbroken, and full of this silent kind of rage that I’ve never felt before. I don’t know if I’m sharing this to find support or to hear someone say I’m not crazy. Because right now, I feel like I might be.

I’m Lainie, 30 years old, and I had my daughter Mia six months ago. She’s perfect: chubby cheeks, big dark eyes, a laugh that melts me. But nothing about becoming a mom has been perfect.

After my emergency C-section, I could barely stand, let alone hold her for long stretches. My mom, Vivienne, offered to move in “just until I healed.” I didn’t hesitate. She raised me on her own and always knew what to do. I trusted her completely.

At first, she was a godsend. She cooked, cleaned, held Mia when I needed to rest. She’d scoop her up the second she cried, soothe her in minutes, while I was still fumbling with the swaddle.

I started to feel useless. Mia would reach for her, not me. Fall asleep on her chest, not mine. My mom started calling her “my girl” like a joke... My little Mia, my baby. I laughed it off. I shouldn’t have.

Then came the night that changed everything.