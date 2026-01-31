I Posted a Photo During Mental Health Leave—Then HR Called Me In

Hi, Bright Side!

I’d been burning the candle at both ends for months, and my doctor finally told me to take two weeks off for mental health before I had a complete breakdown. I did everything by the book, filed the paperwork, and stayed off my email. By day three, I was at the beach just trying to feel like a person again.

I posted a photo of the waves with a caption that didn’t hold back. I wrote about how this company “sucks the life out of everyone” and called my boss a “soul-crushing sociopath” who wouldn’t know leadership if it hit him in the face.

The second I stepped into the office on Monday, HR called me in. The director didn’t even say hello; she just slid a high-res printout of my Instagram post across the desk. “We’re terminating you for cause,” she said, pointing at the word ’sociopath.’ “This is a gross violation of our conduct policy.”

I didn’t even try to back down. I told her that if they’d spent half as much time fixing the toxic culture as they did stalking employee social media, I wouldn’t have needed the leave in the first place. I packed my desk in five minutes while my boss watched from his glass office, looking smug.

On my way out, two of my coworkers texted me saying they were inspired and had already updated their resumes.

They fired me for being honest, but they ended up losing their top three performers in the same week.

