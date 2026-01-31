I Posted a Photo During Mental Health Leave—Then HR Called Me In
This reader took approved sick leave for mental health, following their doctor’s advice to the letter. When they returned, HR asked for a meeting. It felt routine at first—until it wasn’t.
The letter:
Hi, Bright Side!
I’d been burning the candle at both ends for months, and my doctor finally told me to take two weeks off for mental health before I had a complete breakdown. I did everything by the book, filed the paperwork, and stayed off my email. By day three, I was at the beach just trying to feel like a person again.
I posted a photo of the waves with a caption that didn’t hold back. I wrote about how this company “sucks the life out of everyone” and called my boss a “soul-crushing sociopath” who wouldn’t know leadership if it hit him in the face.
The second I stepped into the office on Monday, HR called me in. The director didn’t even say hello; she just slid a high-res printout of my Instagram post across the desk. “We’re terminating you for cause,” she said, pointing at the word ’sociopath.’ “This is a gross violation of our conduct policy.”
I didn’t even try to back down. I told her that if they’d spent half as much time fixing the toxic culture as they did stalking employee social media, I wouldn’t have needed the leave in the first place. I packed my desk in five minutes while my boss watched from his glass office, looking smug.
On my way out, two of my coworkers texted me saying they were inspired and had already updated their resumes.
They fired me for being honest, but they ended up losing their top three performers in the same week.
X.
Thank you to our reader for trusting us with this story.
We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.
Can Social Media Really Cost You Your Job? Can They Fire You for a Post?
Many people assume freedom of speech protects everything they post. In reality, that protection is limited, especially when private employers are involved. In some situations, a post can lead to discipline or even termination.
So where is the line?
When Your Employer Can’t Fire You for a Post
There are situations where the law is on your side. Your employer can’t fire you because of who you are. This includes your:
- race or skin color;
- religion;
- gender orientation;
- disability;
- age (if you’re over 40);
- national origin;
- genetic information.
If a social media post is used as an excuse for discrimination, that’s illegal.
Speaking Up About Real Workplace Problems
Employees are allowed to talk — including online — about real issues at work, such as:
- unequal pay
- harassment
- unsafe conditions
- illegal behavior by the company
The key word here is real. If what you’re sharing is truthful, the law often protects you. If it’s exaggerated or false, that protection disappears.
When a Post Can Get You Fired
This is where many people get caught off guard.
Most workplaces have social media policies. If you break them, your employer may have the right to let you go.
For example:
An employee once posted about a new client before the company made an official announcement. Even though the post was positive, it violated policy — and she lost her job.
Before you hit “post,” it’s worth remembering that what feels personal online can still affect your job offline.
18 People Who Proved You Don’t Need a Designer to Transform Your Home