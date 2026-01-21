18 People Who Proved You Don’t Need a Designer to Transform Your Home

The heroes of this article have discovered unconventional interior solutions for their homes. Someone cleverly figured out how to hide the cat litter box, another created an excellent storage system, while others crafted something cool with their own hands. Just take a look at what wonderful ideas these people brought to life!

Moss rug I made! Made with acrylic and wool yarn, mixture of cut and loop pile set at different depths.

The rest of my apartment is still a work in progress, but I’m closing in on the finish line in my living room which I’m really happy about.

Wow, it’s amazing! You’ve brought every girl’s dream to life! © mikaethuim / Reddit

Made this wall of plants with my own hands. It makes my apartment even cozier.

My funky bedroom. I made the cloud lights, the posters, and a good deal of the other stuff. I don’t know what vibe it gives off, but I think it’s pretty chill.

My attempts to create a room within a room. I live in a tiny studio, so had to get creative to make it feel more spacious.

Just finished a mini makeover on this corner of my room. Shelves made from scrap wood I found in my garden. We love a thrifty reno!

My burgundy and gold Christmas tree. I handmade most of the ornaments myself to get this cozy velvet look.

It’s so lovely and festive! Love how full your tree is, and the ornaments and bows turned out so well! © Footloose55 / Reddit

I finally figured out where to store my bike.

Under bed storage hack! We have only one closet, and it’s shared.

We didn’t have enough space, so Dad suggested buying a cabinet, taking out the drawers, attaching wheels and handles to them, and placing them under the bed.

Here’s how I organize space at home and get rid of clutter. I wanted my storage system to complement the high ceilings. I even installed it in the bedroom.

I wanted to add a bit of art to my blank walls, so I made a painting myself, even though I don’t have artistic skills.

Hanging pot rack in my small kitchen

How I separated my bed in my one-room apartment:

This is wonderful! And the tapestry is absolutely exquisite. © Ljknicely / Reddit

Here’s how I hid the washer. My first project.

The centerpiece of the table is made from my great-grandfather’s wooden toolbox and my grandmother’s glass jars.

What a wonderful way to breathe new life into old things! © Daezd765 / Reddit

I made a bath panel from plywood⁠⁠. The concept isn’t mine. I made it considering the specifics of our bathtub and our space needs.

This is what it means to have a knack for things. Bravo! © Rakiska / Pikabu

We have limited space. The issue of where to charge the robot vacuum was solved this way.

This solution works if there’s a wide lower drawer in the kitchen; otherwise, the drawer supports will get in the way.

Just proud of my cat’s litter box set up. I’m a bit of a clean freak and I care about aesthetics.

I really enjoy finding ways to make the most of every inch of my small space.

