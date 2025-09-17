I Refuse to Share My Stepdad’s Legacy With My Stepsiblings, They Don’t Deserve It

Dear Bright Side,

My mom and dad got divorced when I was very young, and he never came around after that. A few years later, when I was around 10 my mom got remarried and my stepdad was fantastic. He raised me as his own and he was the best dad ever.

But his kids, who are a few years older than me, didn’t see things the same way. They cut him off after the wedding, and he hasn’t heard from them since. That was 11 years ago and there were no calls and no visits.

They didn’t even come to see him in the last 5 years that he was battling with cancer. And to be honest, it upset me. He was their father, he helped raise them, and yet they acted like he didn’t exist. I swore that I would never do that to him. I’d be there for him in even the toughest of times, and I proved it.