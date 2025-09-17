I Refuse to Quit My Job to Care for My Sick Dad, I’m Not His Only Child

It’s clear from her words that this wasn’t a snap decision; they tried to plan. The initial agreement, in her words, made practical sense: “Since I make significantly more money than my brother and have better benefits, we all agreed, including Dad when he was having a clearer day, that my brother would move in with Dad and become his primary caregiver.”

She even notes that her brother “seemed relieved because he’d been complaining about his job for years and said this would give him purpose.” To seal the deal and make it financially viable, she “agreed to cover the financial shortfall and any medical expenses not covered by Dad’s insurance.”