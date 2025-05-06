6 Surprising Signs of Dementia That Seem Totally Normal at First

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, which affects memory, planning, and organization skills.

Maintaining good oral health is crucial, not just for a bright smile, but also for your brain health, especially when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease. Research has shown that a bacterium, linked to gum disease, has been found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. This bacterium produces harmful substances that can damage brain cells, leading to the buildup of proteins that cause memory loss and cognitive decline, two major symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Poor oral hygiene could contribute to these symptoms, as bacteria from the mouth can travel to the brain, making it even more important to take care of your teeth and gums to potentially reduce the risk of neurodegeneration.