“Something’s Not Right,” Dwayne Johnson’s New Physique Has Fans Shocked & Concerned

Fans quickly reacted to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s slimmer look at the Venice Film Festival, expressing concern for his health. Comments flooded in: “His eyes... something’s not right if the picture is true 😢,” “Doesn’t look great 😮,” “Looks sick 😮,” and “Rock, are you doing ok?... Just saying.” Some even felt the change affected his usual charm, showing just how worried fans are about the actor’s dramatic transformation for The Smashing Machine.