“Something’s Not Right,” Dwayne Johnson’s New Physique Has Fans Shocked & Concerned
Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock,” stunned fans with a much slimmer physique at the 2025 Venice Film Festival on September 1. His leaner look for the new MMA movie The Smashing Machine got fans talking (and worrying) about his dramatic transformation for the role of fighter Mark Kerr.
The sports drama, directed and written by Benny Safdie, tells the gripping story of Kerr, a pioneer in mixed martial arts and UFC history. Johnson’s dramatic transformation for the role drew attention both on the red carpet and at the premiere, which received a staggering 15-minute standing ovation.
“This transformation was something I was really hungry to do,” Johnson shared. “I’ve been fortunate in my career, but there was this voice inside me asking, ‘What if I could do more? I want to do more. What does that look like?”
Joining Johnson at the festival was co-star Emily Blunt, who plays Mark Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn. The British actress posed alongside Johnson during several festival events, sharing in the emotional moment that brought Johnson to tears onstage.
Footage from inside the theater captured the actor wiping away tears as he stood between Blunt and Kerr himself. Director Benny Safdie was also visibly moved, overcome with emotion during the ovation.
Mark Kerr himself expressed awe on Instagram after seeing the film, writing, “I am still in disbelief that this is real. I am so proud of the work DJ put into becoming The Smashing Machine. I have so much gratitude, humility, and respect for every detail the production uncovered.” Johnson responded, “Love you, brotha. Your life changed mine.”
Fans quickly reacted to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s slimmer look at the Venice Film Festival, expressing concern for his health. Comments flooded in: “His eyes... something’s not right if the picture is true 😢,” “Doesn’t look great 😮,” “Looks sick 😮,” and “Rock, are you doing ok?... Just saying.” Some even felt the change affected his usual charm, showing just how worried fans are about the actor’s dramatic transformation for The Smashing Machine.
