7 Vintage-Inspired Hairstyles Making a Bold Comeback This Fall
You know what they say, fashion always comes back around, and your hairstyle is no exception. This fall, the beauty world is hitting rewind and bringing back some of the most iconic hairstyles from the past. So, get ready to turn heads, because your next favorite hairstyle might just be one your mom (or even your grandma!) once rocked with pride.
1. The iconic ’Rachel’ but make it 2025.
If you were alive in the ’90s (or have binge-watched Friends lately), you know the haircut. The Rachel was everywhere—shoulder-length layers, bouncy volume, and perfectly flicked ends that seemed to defy gravity.
Women everywhere rushed to salons, clutching Jennifer Aniston photos, hoping to capture that same effortlessly chic vibe. Fast-forward to this fall, and Rachel is strutting back onto the style scene.
This time, it’s softer, a little less polished, and much easier to maintain—think feathered layers with subtle texture, giving you movement without the daily blow-dry marathon. It’s nostalgic, it’s flattering, and yes, it still turns heads.
2. Swing back to ’50s style with the curled bob.
Back in the 1950s, the curled bob was the ultimate symbol of elegance with its short, bouncy waves framing the face like something straight from a silver-screen close-up.
This fall, it’s making a noticeable return, with modern takes popping up in fashion campaigns and celebrity appearances. Today’s versions still nod to the era’s soft pin curls and roller-set volume, but with a fresher, looser finish. Instead of the stiff, lacquered look of the past, the modern curled bob embraces movement and touchable texture, making it just as perfect for a casual brunch as it is for an evening out.
3. 2010s bushy bangs are making a comeback.
In the early 2010s, thick, full bangs were everywhere—framing faces with bold, confident energy. This fall, they’re back, bringing that same statement-making vibe but with a modern twist. Today’s bushy bangs still have the fullness we loved, but with softer edges and a touch of texture so they move naturally instead of sitting stiff. Worn just grazing the brows, they can be styled straight across for drama or parted slightly for an effortless, lived-in look—making them one of the most versatile hair comebacks of the season.
4. Effortless glam returns with the dolce vita bob.
The Dolce Vita bob takes its name from the golden age of Italian cinema, but this season’s version is anything but dated. Picture a longer bob with airy layers and soft volume, polished enough to feel luxurious but relaxed enough for everyday wear. The beauty of this cut is its movement. It’s not stiff or over-styled, so it works with your natural texture, whether that’s sleek and straight or gently waved. A quick pass with a round brush or a few hot rollers is all it takes to get that breezy, “holiday on the Amalfi Coast” vibe, no passport required
5. The shaggy bob in a new cool avatar.
Once a favourite in the carefree style scene of the ’70s, the shaggy bob is making a big return this season, and it’s bringing all its effortlessly cool energy with it. Defined by choppy layers, tousled texture, and plenty of movement, this cut trades sleek precision for an undone, lived-in vibe. The 2025 revival has a softer, more wearable shape that flatters a range of face shapes and hair types, from straight to wavy to curly. Best of all, it’s as low-maintenance as it looks. Just a spritz of texturising spray, a quick scrunch, and you’re ready to go.
6. The curve cut is making curves cool again.
Think of the curve cut as the softer, breezier cousin of the iconic Rachel from the ’90s (which is also a fall hair trend!) Layers are cut to gently bend toward the face, creating a curved, face-framing shape that adds instant movement and volume.
Back then, it was all about big, bouncy blowouts; now, the look is lighter, more relaxed, and works with everything from sleek straight styles to loose waves. The curve cut flatters a wide range of face shapes, making it one of those rare trends that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly easy to wear.
7. Big and bold is back via the once-famous ’90s bob.
Once a staple of ’90s style, the big bob is making a stylish comeback this season, bringing all its lively, playful energy with it. Characterised by soft layers and a rounded, face-framing shape, this cut swaps rigid structure for natural movement and effortless swing. Today’s take is lighter and more relaxed than the bold, polished blowouts of the decade, making it wearable for a wide range of hair types and face shapes—from sleek and straight to softly wavy. Best of all, it’s easy to style: a quick blow-dry or a touch of texturising spray is all it takes to let the layers do the work.
