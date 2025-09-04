7 Vintage-Inspired Hairstyles Making a Bold Comeback This Fall

The Dolce Vita bob takes its name from the golden age of Italian cinema, but this season’s version is anything but dated. Picture a longer bob with airy layers and soft volume, polished enough to feel luxurious but relaxed enough for everyday wear. The beauty of this cut is its movement. It’s not stiff or over-styled, so it works with your natural texture, whether that’s sleek and straight or gently waved. A quick pass with a round brush or a few hot rollers is all it takes to get that breezy, “holiday on the Amalfi Coast” vibe, no passport required