What 20+ Famous Paintings Would Look Like If They Featured Hollywood Stars

Great paintings preserve images of the people of their era. These are the faces that we are used to seeing in museums and art textbooks. But what if we replaced these models with modern Hollywood stars?
We took iconic paintings and used AI to recreate them with Hollywood stars. From Mona Lisa to Girl with the Pearl Earring, you’ll be taken on a fascinating journey through a world where classic meets modern times.
Leonardo da Vinci, Mona Lisa — Cate Blanchett
Raphael, Self-Portrait — Timothée Chalamet
Petrus Christus, Portrait of a Young Woman — Anya Taylor-Joy
Frans Hals, The Laughing Cavalier — Leonardo DiCaprio
Grant Wood, American Gothic — Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds
Leonardo da Vinci, The Lady with an Ermine — Keira Knightley
Antonis van Dyck, Self-Portrait — Eddie Redmayne
Johannes Vermeer, Girl with a Pearl Earring — Emma Watson
Gustav Klimt, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I — Penélope Cruz
Albrecht Dürer, Portrait of the Artist Holding a Thistle — Benedict Cumberbatch
Lucas Cranach the Elder, Portrait of Princess Sibylle of Cleve — Sophie Turner
Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear — Damian Lewis
Alphonse Mucha, Flower — Margot Robbie
El Greco, The Nobleman with his Hand on his Chest — Oscar Isaac
Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Proserpine — Uma Thurman
Anthony van Dyck, Sir Robert Sherly — Pedro Pascal
Pierre-Auguste Renoir, The Day Dream — Florence Pugh
Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, La Belle Zélie — Zendaya
Nicholas Hilliard, Sir Walter Ralegh (Raleigh) — Jude Law
Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of a Chambermaid of Infanta Isabella — Natalie Dormer
Jan van Eyck, Portrait of a Man — Mads Mikkelsen
Francisco Goya, The Duchess of Alba — Jenna Ortega
Rogier van der Weyden, Portrait of a Lady — Demi Moore
John Singer Sargent, Lady Agnew of Lochnaw — Eva Green
