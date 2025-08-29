What 20+ Famous Paintings Would Look Like If They Featured Hollywood Stars

20 hours ago

Great paintings preserve images of the people of their era. These are the faces that we are used to seeing in museums and art textbooks. But what if we replaced these models with modern Hollywood stars?

We took iconic paintings and used AI to recreate them with Hollywood stars. From Mona Lisa to Girl with the Pearl Earring, you’ll be taken on a fascinating journey through a world where classic meets modern times.

Leonardo da Vinci, Mona Lisa — Cate Blanchett

Raphael, Self-Portrait — Timothée Chalamet

Petrus Christus, Portrait of a Young Woman — Anya Taylor-Joy

Frans Hals, The Laughing Cavalier — Leonardo DiCaprio

Grant Wood, American Gothic — Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds

Leonardo da Vinci, The Lady with an Ermine — Keira Knightley

Antonis van Dyck, Self-Portrait — Eddie Redmayne

Johannes Vermeer, Girl with a Pearl Earring — Emma Watson

Gustav Klimt, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I — Penélope Cruz

Albrecht Dürer, Portrait of the Artist Holding a Thistle — Benedict Cumberbatch

Lucas Cranach the Elder, Portrait of Princess Sibylle of Cleve — Sophie Turner

Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear — Damian Lewis

Alphonse Mucha, Flower — Margot Robbie

El Greco, The Nobleman with his Hand on his Chest — Oscar Isaac

Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Proserpine — Uma Thurman

Anthony van Dyck, Sir Robert Sherly — Pedro Pascal

Pierre-Auguste Renoir, The Day Dream — Florence Pugh

Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, La Belle Zélie — Zendaya

Nicholas Hilliard, Sir Walter Ralegh (Raleigh) — Jude Law

Peter Paul Rubens, Portrait of a Chambermaid of Infanta Isabella — Natalie Dormer

Jan van Eyck, Portrait of a Man — Mads Mikkelsen

Francisco Goya, The Duchess of Alba — Jenna Ortega

Rogier van der Weyden, Portrait of a Lady — Demi Moore

John Singer Sargent, Lady Agnew of Lochnaw — Eva Green

And these are famous paintings that hid their secrets in the plain sight.

