I Excluded My Stepson From Family Dinners, Then His Mom Showed Up at My Job

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been married to Dean for two years, and from the start, my stepson, Gary, rejected me. It’s been hard for me to accept, but I’ve tried everything to bond with him. However, no matter how much I try, he keeps pushing me away.

Last night, after I spent hours preparing dinner for the family, Gary took a bite, pushed his plate aside, and said, “This is trash. Mom cooks way better.” I wanted to cry, but I stayed calm. I quietly took his plate away and told him to go to his room if he wasn’t hungry.

That night, I couldn’t sleep, replaying his words over and over in my mind. It wasn’t just about the food; it was another reminder that I’ll never be the mother he wants. Feeling hurt and rejected, I decided to exclude Gary from the next dinner. I thought it would give me some space and a break from trying so hard.

But the next day, Dean’s ex-wife, Lauren, showed up at my work, furious. She told me if I didn’t stop “treating Gary like a stranger,” she’d take full custody of him and keep him from seeing Dean. I thought I was being reasonable, but Lauren made it clear that I didn’t have the right to exclude him.