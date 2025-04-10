I Said No to Cooking Gluten-Free for My Stepdaughter — Her Mom Flipped Out

After encouraging my stepdaughter to consult a professional about her increasingly restrictive eating habits, it was confirmed that she had no actual allergies. Still, she remained firmly convinced that certain foods were making her ill.

Eventually, I hit my limit. Lately, I’ve been sneaking gluten into her meals. She ate them without any issues. However, she figured it out pretty quickly and things spiraled. Her mother visited and complimented her daughter’s improved health, crediting it to the “new diet,” I calmly explained that she had actually been eating the same food as the rest of us.

That revelation triggered a major confrontation. My stepdaughter and her mother left immediately, and soon after, my stepdaughter announced she would no longer stay with us. My husband was angry, blaming me for driving her away. I told him that if it was that important for him to live with his daughter, he was welcome to move out and do so elsewhere.

Since then, they’ve filed a lawsuit. Despite that, I stand by what I did. I refuse to enable the demands of a teenager who, in my view, is dealing with unresolved mental health challenges. If she ever decides to return, I will not apologize or resume accommodating unrealistic food restrictions.

I’m a nurse with long, exhausting shifts, and I simply don’t have the time, energy, or emotional bandwidth to maintain a charade built on baseless dietary fears.

Does that make me wrong?