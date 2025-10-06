I Said No to My Stepdaughter’s Demands—Suddenly, I Was the Family Villain

Dear Bright Side,

I recently inherited a good amount from my father and bought a new house with that money. When we moved in, I gave my son (16) the bigger bedroom because he’s a teen and needs more space. When my stepdaughter (13) found out, she threw a fit.

She demanded that they swap rooms, my son refused, and eventually we were called to sort out the mess. I tried to explain to her that as my son is nearing adulthood he needed more space, but she turned around and said, “That’s not fair, I picked first!”

I was astonished by her entitlement, as we didn’t raise her that way. So I stood firm and said no, they would not be swapping rooms under any circumstances. My husband agreed with me and even said that he was going to speak to her to sort this mess out.