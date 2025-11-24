i actually heard lot of stories like this, maybe you people should stop working overtime
My Boss Fired Me Because I Asked for a Raise, So I Made Him Regret It
In today’s workplace, unfair dismissals, toxic management, and employee burnout are more common than people realize. Stories of asking for a raise and getting fired highlight real issues around job security, work culture, and employee rights in modern companies.
Jonny’s letter:
Hey Bright Side!
So yeah, this whole thing still feels surreal. I’ve been in marketing basically my whole adult life. I’m talking years of late nights, weekends blown up by “urgent” emails, holiday plans canceled because a campaign “absolutely had to go live Monday.” I wasn’t perfect, but I showed up. A lot.
Anyway, a few months back I finally hit that point where I was like... okay, I deserve more than this.
Not even some massive salary jump, just something that showed they saw the work I put in. So I booked a meeting with my boss, rehearsed what I was gonna say in my car beforehand, and went in.
I lay it all out, politely, professionally, and he just leans back, smirks, and says, “You staying late is your choice, if you don’t like you can leave.”
I swear I thought he was joking at first. But nope. He legit said I wasn’t “owed anything” and then, out of nowhere, fired me. Just like that. Years of loyalty, gone in 10 minutes.
Here’s the part he didn’t know: One of our biggest clients had basically become like my work-family. We talked all the time, I handled their account personally, and honestly, I think they trusted me more than the company.
When they heard how everything went down, because I was transparent when they reached out asking who their new point of contact would be, they were furious.
Plus, before I left, I made sure everyone knew the truth. They pulled their entire account. And apparently that hit started a whole domino effect the company never recovered from.
I’m not saying I feel good about it but... I don’t exactly feel bad, either? IDK. It’s complicated. Part of me feels guilty, like maybe I indirectly ruined the place. The other part of me is like, “Maybe treat your employees like humans next time?”
Anyway, now I am freelancing and much happier, but this whole thing still sits weird in my chest. So Bright Side, be honest with me: Am I wrong for not warning my old boss what was about to happen, or is this just karma doing its thing?
Thanks,
Johnny
Hey, thank you for sharing your story, Johnny! Just know we’re in your corner, and you’re not handling this mess alone.
- Not every bridge needs saving — You keep wondering if you should’ve warned your old boss what was coming, but honestly? Sometimes a bridge is already burnt, and you weren’t the one holding the matches.
When someone fires you for asking for fair pay, they’ve already shown you they don’t care about consequences. You’re allowed to walk away from that without torturing yourself about what they “deserved.”
- Let yourself celebrate quiet wins — You don’t have to do something crazy. But at least give yourself a night where you treat yourself to something dumb and fun, like a fancy snack you’d never buy on a normal Tuesday. It’s not about revenge, it’s about telling yourself, “Hey, I survived something crappy and came out okay.”
- Your worth isn’t measured in overtime hours — You got conditioned to think grinding yourself into dust equals loyalty. It doesn’t. Next time you take on work, set one boundary. Just one.
Something small like “I don’t answer emails after 7” or “I take Sundays off no matter what.” You’ll be surprised how much power that gives you.
In the end, stories like this remind us that losing a toxic job can be the first step toward a healthier, more empowered path. With the right support and perspective, people often find opportunities that value them far more than the place they left behind.
Comments
This shows exactly why loyalty doesn’t always pay off. Sometimes losing a job is just the push you need to find a place that actually values you.
One thing i learn from corporate job is that you should do bare minimum if you want to be happy!!!!!