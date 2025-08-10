I Said No to Raising My Ex’s Son, He Wasn’t My Responsibility

Dear Bright Side,

My ex-wife and I separated about five years ago. She had a son from a previous relationship, and it was because of him that we ended up getting a divorce. He wasn’t a bad kid, he just wasn’t ready for his mom to be with someone else, and he made our lives hell.

When my ex’s family called a few days ago, I was stunned. I hadn’t spoken to them since the divorce, and had no idea what they would want from me now. I wasn’t prepared for the news they were about to deliver.

“She’s incredibly sick, and she’s asking for you to help with her son,” her mother said when I eventually answered the phone. I was shocked to my core. Not by the news that she was ill, but rather by the request she made.

I didn’t owe her anything, and I hadn’t spoken to her in years. Not to mention that she was well aware of the reason our marriage ended. Now she wants me to take care of the boy who wanted nothing more that to get rid of me?

Then, her brother said, “If you walk away now, you’ll be a monster. She’s counting on you.” His words were sharp, and I knew that he said it because he didn’t have another choice. The child was too young to go off on his own, and from the sound of it he was already causing problems where he was.

They were putting a lot of pressure on me, and I wasn’t ready for it. But they weren’t asking either, they were demanding that I take him by trying to guilt-trip me and making me feel like I was a failure for not stepping up when she needed me to.

My answer was a firm no. They tried to argue and get me to see their way, but nothing they could’ve said would’ve changed my mind. They had a chance and they threw it away. No amount of guilt would get me to see things differently now.

But over the last few days, I’ve been wondering if I made the right choice. I know he’s not my responsibility, he never has been, but he’s just a child and I don’t know who will look after him if I continue to refuse.