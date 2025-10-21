I Started a Small Business at 65, but My Family Says I Should Just Babysit

I was hurt and disappointed in her words. She didn’t even have the decency to pretend to be happy for me or to show an interest in my hobby. It was like I was just a free daycare option for her. It actually seemed to upset her, knowing I was doing something for myself.



That night, while still emotional, I started posting some videos I made online and the minute I did my following skyrocketed. People started asking me to livestream an upcoming event, and I was even approached by the developers. So I asked a few friends to help me the weekend of the event.



It wasn’t that I didn’t want to see my grandson, but they usually drop him off around 9 am and my friends could only come at certain times. So I asked my son to drop him off at 1 pm instead, and it wasn’t a permanent thing. It would only be for one day.



My son was furious and told me that he and my DIL are against it because they think it will distract me from babysitting their son. Then he hung up on me. It hurt to think that my son thought I’d neglect his child, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me. If only I knew how much this would affect our relationship.