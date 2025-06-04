“Best Facelift Ever,” Kris Jenner Looks Half Her Age After Surgery—People Think She Looks Like Kim
People just can’t stop buzzing about Kris Jenner’s amazing glow-up. She seriously looks way younger! Fans are doing double takes and even saying she’s starting to look like Kim and Kendall. Not everyone’s on board, but one thing’s clear: Kris is turning heads like never before.
Kris Jenner is making headlines again, this time with a seriously youthful makeover. At 69, the Kardashian mom has revealed a refreshed appearance that fans say rivals her daughter Kim’s glow.
According to some sources, the secret behind her glow-up is plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine from New York. He’s a board-certified pro who’s known for keeping things natural and subtle, specializing in facelifts that smooth out wrinkles and sagging without making you look “done.”
Kris Jenner reportedly invested around £100,000 in a deep plane facelift, which is significantly higher than the typical price range of £25,000 to £60,000 for such procedures. Her skin now looks remarkably smooth, radiant, and youthful, virtually free of wrinkles, creases, or blemishes.
At 69, many remarked that she could easily be mistaken for one of her daughters. “Looking more like one of the Kardashian sisters rather than the matriarch! Beautiful!” someone wrote.
A flood of comments hit social media after Kris Jenner debuted her new look online. Fans had a lot to say, and most of it was glowing. Many were in awe, showering her with compliments like, “The best facelift ever,” “She looks younger than her eldest daughter,” and “Just incredibly stunning.”
Some even praised the surgeon behind the transformation, with one user saying, “Kudos to your doctor, the face lift was perfect.” Others pointed out the resemblance to her daughter, Kim Kardashian, writing things like, “I almost thought it was Kim.”
Of course, not everyone was impressed. A few critics chimed in with comments like, “This family needs to stop injections and everything.”
Kris Jenner hasn’t said anything about her new look, but the results are noticeable but still natural-looking. The Kardashians are known for being open about their beauty treatments, and we might see more celebrities going for this kind of transformation.