“Best Facelift Ever,” Kris Jenner Looks Half Her Age After Surgery—People Think She Looks Like Kim

A flood of comments hit social media after Kris Jenner debuted her new look online. Fans had a lot to say, and most of it was glowing. Many were in awe, showering her with compliments like, “The best facelift ever,” “She looks younger than her eldest daughter,” and “Just incredibly stunning.”

Some even praised the surgeon behind the transformation, with one user saying, “Kudos to your doctor, the face lift was perfect.” Others pointed out the resemblance to her daughter, Kim Kardashian, writing things like, “I almost thought it was Kim.”

Of course, not everyone was impressed. A few critics chimed in with comments like, “This family needs to stop injections and everything.”