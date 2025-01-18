The Dramatic Impact of Plastic Surgery on Same-Age Celebrities

In Hollywood, looking timeless is practically a requirement. But what happens when stars of the same age take different paths—natural aging versus cosmetic enhancements? Check out our side by side comparisons to see how their choices have shaped their looks.

On the left, see the stars who’ve embraced some enhancements—on the right, meet the celebs who’ve kept it all-natural. Let's see if you notice any contrasts!

1. Priscilla Presley and Helen Mirren (born in 1945)

2. Jessica Lange and Meryl Streep (born in 1949)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News , Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/East News

3. Kim Basinger and Isabel Huppert (born in 1953)

Dee Cercone/Everett Collection/East News , PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/EAST NEWS

4. Donatella Versace and Judy Davis (born in 1955)

5. Madonna and Sharon Stone (born in 1958)

6. Daryl Hannah and Julianne Moore (born in 1960)

Dee Cercone/Everett Collection/East News , van Agostini/Invision/AP/East News

7. Sandra Bullock and Monica Bellucci (born in 1964)

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/EAST NEWS , AP/EAST NEWS

8. Courteney Cox and Michelle Fairley (born in 1964)

9. Cindy Crawford and Salma Hayek (born in 1966)

10. Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts (born in 1967)

11. Renée Zellweger and Christy Turlington (born in 1969)

Celebrity Monitor, PacificCoastN/EAST NEWS , RTNPluviose/MediaPunch/EAST NEWS

12. Uma Thurman and Rachel Weisz (born in 1970)

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/East News , Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/East News

13. Tori Spelling and Heidi Klum (born in 1973)

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS , PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

14. Tara Reid and Kate Winslet (born in 1975)

BT/ADM/Capital Pictures/EAST NEWS , AFP/EAST NEWS

Recently, iconic Italian designer Donatella Versace has turned heads with her new stunning look. Fans call it a total transformation and claim that the surgeon has to get a Nobel Prize for his work.