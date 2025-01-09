Kris Jenner Looks 20 Years Younger in New Photos, Leaves Fans Speechless

Kris Jenner knows how to keep fans talking, and her latest photos have sparked excitement across social media. The 69-year-old momager, known for her timeless style and charisma, recently unveiled a chic transformation that left her followers in awe.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

During her Thanksgiving celebrations, Kris shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her new bob haircut with blunt bangs. Fans quickly noticed her youthful glow and flawless style, flooding the comments with praise and admiration.

In the heartwarming pictures, Kris posed with her daughter Khloé Kardashian, 40, and grandchildren True, 6, and Tatum, 2. The family coordinated in fashionable leopard-print outfits that turned heads. Kris donned a luxurious ensemble from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collection, featuring a sleek silk robe, a long-sleeved bodysuit, and cargo pants.

Khloé matched the theme in a similar bodysuit and robe, while the kids brought their own charm—True in a playful animal-print dress and boots, and Tatum looking dapper in a jacket, white shirt, and jeans.



The comments section was filled with admiration for Kris’ stunning new look. Many fans couldn’t help but note how youthful she appeared. “Kris looks so young,” shared one. “She looks 20 years younger in these pics,” added another.

