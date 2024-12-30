"So Inappropriate", Kim Kardashian's 11-Year-Old Daughter's Dance Video Sparks Controversy

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time Kim and Kanye West’s 11-year-old daughter, North West, is stealing the show. A series of videos shared over Christmas captured North showcasing her impressive dance moves, channeling her inner Ariana Grande. While her performance drew admiration, her outfit choice ignited a storm of criticism online, labeling it “inappropriate.”

© kimandnorth / TikTok Flora 19 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1 - - Reply

In the festive clips, North West donned a bold look: a black ruffled miniskirt paired with a corset-inspired top featuring a sweetheart neckline. She completed the outfit with black stockings, knee-high boots, and a cropped blazer, embodying a chic yet edgy style. She also rocked full glam makeup.

The fun didn’t stop there as the mother-daughter duo brought the holiday cheer together. Kim Kardashian, ever glamorous at 44, joined the dance wearing a figure-hugging snakeskin dress that accentuated her iconic hourglass figure. The videos showcased a lively, festive family moment but many people didn’t approve of it.

Fans on social media were quick to react, with some praising North’s confidence and others slamming Kim for “allowing” her daughter to wear what they deemed an “inappropriate” outfit. “Crazy how she’s only 11 years old! She’s Beautiful but why cleavage at 11? Isn’t she still in elementary or has that changed?” commented one. “An 11-year-old wearing fake lashes and pushup bra!?!” questioned another. “So inappropriate for her age,” a person agreed.



The backlash has raised questions about parenting in the public eye and the scrutiny faced by children of celebrities. While the debate rages on, one thing is clear: North West has inherited her mom’s flair for creating a buzz.