Paris Hilton Shocks in Daring Christmas Post — People Notice One Detail

On Christmas Eve, Paris Hilton brought festive glamour with a striking photoshoot in front of a towering, beautifully decorated tree. While her dazzling Instagram slideshow earned praise from prominent figures, it faced a more critical reception from the wider online audience.

The 43-year-old socialite seemingly captured the photos in the luxurious foyer of her $5.9M ’Slivington Manor,’ situated within the exclusive Mulholland Estates gated community in Beverly Hills.

Paris wore nothing but a carefully positioned red bow for coverage, complemented by matching Chanel fingerless gloves and slingback heels chosen by stylist Rayna Julia.

Tan-Luxe airbrush expert Alexandra DiMarchi gave Hilton's slender 5ft8in frame a sun-kissed glow, while makeup artist Melissa Hurkman expertly contoured her features. Paris appeared to be wearing a styled, side-parted wavy wig, as she didn’t credit her regular hairstylist, Eduardo Ponce.



With her 66M social media followers, Paris expressed gratitude to photographer Brian Ziff for capturing "the sickest pics of me" during the glamorous shoot.

'Some girls are born with glitter in their veins,' Hilton said on set. "Some girls are born with glitter in their veins," Paris Hilton remarked during the shoot. "All wrapped up and ready to sliv this holiday season #Slivmas #ThatsHot." The Without Love singer showcased her look in pink Retrofête lingerie paired with stockings, alice + olivia patent black patent leather heels, and oversized Prada sunglasses. In a behind-the-scenes clip captured by videographer Kalina Phillips, Paris confidently lip-synced to her new track Adored while striking captivating poses.

One commenter observed, “Loads of filters going on,” while another noted, “The photo on the left with the exaggerated lips looks so photoshopped it doesn’t look real.” Some even questioned the authenticity of the images, with one remarking, “More amazed there was a photographer involved at all, these just look like AI-generated images,” and another adding, “Looks AI-generated.” Criticism continued with comments like, “Santa brought Paris a lot of filters this year,” and, “Did she sell her likeness for AI use?” One person concluded, “So photoshopped, it’s hardly Paris.”