I Was Fired and Replaced by an Intern—But I Got the Last Laugh

Hi Bright Side!

I’d been at the company for seven years. Wrote manuals, built systems, trained every newcomer.

Then came Mia — a 22-year-old intern with bright eyeliner and a laptop covered in AI stickers. “I can automate half of this,” she bragged. Management loved it.

Two months later, they called me in: “We’re moving toward AI efficiencies. Mia will take over your role.” Just like that — I was outdated. Fired. Replaced by the very tools I introduced.

But within weeks, projects fell apart. Mia could copy code, but she couldn’t manage chaos. AI generated reports, but it couldn’t earn trust.

Two months later, HR called again — asking if I’d consult to settle the chaos. Consult?

A former colleague told me they’d already lost three major clients.

I didn’t rush to say yes. I made them wait — long enough to learn the difference between replacing a position... and losing a person.

Now, I return only as a consultant — earning more than I ever did, rebuilding the clients they took for granted.