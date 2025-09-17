I Won’t Allow My Husband to Keep Sending Money to His Daughter

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter has always asked my husband for money. Sometimes small amounts, sometimes bigger ones, but the pattern is the same. She asks, he pays, no questions asked. I always thought it was odd, especially since her husband, Nolan, has a very solid job and makes good money. I never understood why she needed to keep turning to her dad.

Then recently, she asked for $15,000. This time it was supposedly for “home upgrades.” My husband was already preparing to make the transfer when Nolan called me directly. He sounded serious and told me under no circumstances should we give her that money: “Don’t give her a dime!” According to him, she has been secretly asking her father for cash behind his back and stashing it away in a separate bank account he knew nothing about.

He said she’s been withdrawing money from their joint account and telling him it was for her dad and me, which was a complete lie. I told my husband everything Nolan had just told me. He was furious and cancelled the $15,000 transfer immediately.