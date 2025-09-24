I’m Pregnant, My Parents Shut Me Out Because I Won’t Pay for Them Anymore

Hi Bright Side,



I’ve cared for my parents since I was 18. I pay their rent, bills, and even my younger sister’s tuition. They are retired and don’t have much in savings.

But now at 29, I’m pregnant. I will become a single mom, and I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time.

I told my parents, “I’ll focus on myself now. The money I earn will be spent on my child.”

Mom just smiled and didn’t say anything during the entire lunch. But just before I left, she smirked and said, “How selfish to abandon your family!”

Later that evening, I got a panicked call from my sister, crying. She yelled, “Mom is packing all your things and putting them at the door. Come and grab them fast!”

I don’t live with my parents, but my bedroom is still there and most of my things are in it because the small room I rent can’t accommodate my stuff.

So, I drove back there and imagine my shock when I found out that Mom had cleared all my things because she decided to rent out my bedroom to make extra cash.

She told me, “Since you’re turning your back on us so fast, then it’s natural that we don’t keep your things in our house!”

I feel betrayed... Just like that, my parents have forgotten all the sacrifices I made for them over the past decade.





Do you think I’m wrong for putting my baby first? Am I really being selfish?

Alyssa

