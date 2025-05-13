“Face Transplant,” Lindsay Lohan’s Latest Photo Causes Major Stir—People Notice One Detail
Lindsay Lohan’s sweet photo tribute to her mom Dina on Mother’s Day had fans doing a double take. The heartwarming image, posted to mark the special occasion, was a touching celebration of their close bond. But it didn’t stop there—within moments, the post began generating buzz, with followers flooding the comments in response.
“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and all the amazing moms out there!! Your love, strength, and grace mean everything. Today is for you! #mothersday,” Lindsay wrote in the caption.
The star’s mom, Dina, responded to the post with a heartfelt message: “Thank you so much hunny, my greatest achievement is the four of you.” In the photo, the two stood side by side, their glowing expressions bringing warmth and joy to the image.
People flooded the comments sections, expressing their amazement at the star’s stunning transformation and the apparent success of her cosmetic procedures.
Many were in awe, with one person declaring, “Lindsay has had the best face lift I have ever seen!” Others echoed the sentiment, writing, “Wow, she looks incredible!” and “I can’t get over Lindsay’s new face. It’s like a complete transplant. Wow!”
The admiration didn’t stop there—some comments even turned inquisitive, with one fan asking, “I just wanted to ask if you’ve had a facelift surgery—if so, may I know where you had it done? You look absolutely stunning! I love you!”
The fascination with her transformation even extended to her mom, as one observer noted, “Dina looks older in the photos of when her kids were small. The power of surgery and filters.”
At the 2025 Luisa Diaz Foundation Gala in New York City earlier this month, Dina made headlines with a striking new look. Having previously shared that she underwent a neck lift and facelift, she revealed a noticeably smooth, youthful complexion at the event. Her appearance was further enhanced by a glossy light pink lip, drawing attention to her full, defined pout.
Her Instagram fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post, showering the comments section with admiration and heart emojis. Messages poured in, brimming with affection and excitement: “😍❤️✨Queens”, “Both Magical 🤍✨”. Another fan sweetly added, “Happy Mother’s Day to both of you... And you two are very beautiful angels.”
But amid the flurry of praise, there was one thing fans couldn’t help but notice—the jaw-dropping resemblance between mother and daughter. The uncanny likeness, as if they were the same age, sparked a wave of amazement. "Twins!!!🙈🙈“one follower declared, while another pointed out, “Same nose, hehe, love it.”
Others chimed in with comments like “Twinning 👏,” “Who is who? 🤔😄,” and “Both of them are beautiful 🥰 They look like sisters ❤️.” Some were downright stunned: “MOM!??” and “Beautiful! Your mom is a hottie, just like u. Twins! 👯♀️💕.” One final admirer summed it up perfectly, “Your mom😮🔥👏💐 Looks like your sister❤️.”
