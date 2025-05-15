“Motel Awning,” Halle Berry’s Dress Rejected by Cannes Organizers—But One Detail Has Everyone Talking
In a move to curb the rising trend of ultra-revealing “naked dresses” — bold fashion statements that often leave little to the imagination — Cannes organizers unveiled a set of stricter rules over the weekend, aiming to bring more formality back to the red carpet. As the festival opened, Halle Berry admitted she had to rethink her original outfit choice in light of the updated restrictions.
During the event’s opening press conference, Halle shared her disappointment, saying, “I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big.” The star added, “Of course, I’m going to follow the rules, so I had to make a pivot. But the nudity part, I do think, is probably also a good move.”
The actress is no stranger to turning heads with her daring fashion choices — she even wore a provocative dress without underwear at the Met Gala 2025. It seems that her last-minute change of outfit was prompted by the event’s strict new rules targeting so-called “risqué” gowns.
Halle Berry exuded sophistication as she arrived at the opening ceremony, stunning in a striking black-and-white striped gown. Her sleeveless tunic-style maxi dress boasted a high neckline and a subtle cape cascading down the back. The cape stood out thanks to an eye-catching bustle detail at the back. It had hints of pink mesh peeking through the layers.
Halle wore her tousled brunette hair in soft curls and elevated her look—literally—with a pair of black platform heels. Radiating confidence, she chose a luminous makeup look and seemed upbeat and cheerful as she joined her fellow jury members for the glamorous occasion.
This new choice of dress garnered praise from many, with admirers noting, “You look classy.” Some deemed it perfectly in line with the theme of the festival, with one enthusiast remarking, “Her stripey gown is quirky and appropriate for the new dress code at Cannes.” Another commented appreciatively, “Really like it, it’s not navy and white, but it still has a nautical feel, and it’s difficult for some people to make bold stripes look good.”
However, not everyone was solely focused on the gown’s elegance—many couldn’t help but notice one particular detail about the fabric, sparking a series of humorous takes. One person quipped, “After the Met Gala ’gown’ something had to be done. But stealing a motel awning was not the answer.” Another added, “After the festival, she can use the fabric to upholster her lounge chairs.” A third chimed in with, “She looks like a Deckchair...!” while yet another joked, “Someone’s deck chair cover is missing.”
Still, love it or laugh at it, the dress proved once again that she isn’t afraid to take fashion risks—and that fearless flair is exactly what keeps all eyes on her.
In recent years, the celebrity-studded spectacle has arguably drawn more buzz for the eye-catching attire of its high-profile attendees than for the lineup of films showcased along the Croisette. However, new guidelines aimed at promoting “modesty” are set to take effect when French filmmaker Amélie Bonnin’s Leave One Day launches the festival this week.
Event organizers say the stricter dress code is a response to the rising popularity of so-called “naked dresses” — daring ensembles that leave little to the imagination — which have become increasingly common on the red carpet. The updated policy also outlaws expansive gowns with sweeping trains, citing that they disrupt guest movement and complicate theater seating arrangements.
A document from the Cannes Film Festival clearly states: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.”
