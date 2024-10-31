My Family Chose My Cheating Ex-Husband Over Me — Because He’s Rich

We count on loved ones to stand by us in our weakest times, yet Brenna’s reality collapsed when she learned her sister had given her newborn son the name of Brenna’s former spouse. And that was only the start. Flooded with pain and feeling deceived, Brenna sought our guidance, eager for advice on dealing with the whirlwind of emotions her family had unleashed.

Brenna’s letter:

Thanks for opening up, Brenna! Here are four suggestions to help you work through this challenging situation.

Establish limits with your sister.

By choosing his name and including your ex in the family gathering, your sister overlooked your feelings. Sit down with her for an open discussion about how these actions impact you, and express the boundaries you’d like respected from now on.

Avoid family gatherings that include your ex.

If your family persists in including your ex-husband, even naming him the godfather, consider reducing your attendance at events where he and his girlfriend will be present.

Prioritize your well-being by choosing gatherings where you feel at ease. Kindly turn down invitations that include him, letting your family know that being around him is too painful for you at this time.

Hold a private conversation with your family regarding loyalty.

You shared that your family values your ex-husband for the financial support he once provided, but they need to understand the emotional weight this places on you. Have a candid talk with close family members—like your sister, parents, or others who matter—and express how deeply hurt you feel by their choice to honor him despite your divorce.

Think about seeking therapy or counseling to help manage family dynamics.

Handling a family that keeps including an ex who caused you so much pain can be exhausting. Therapy or counseling could offer valuable support, helping you work through your emotions and find a way to approach this difficult situation.

A counselor can equip you with coping strategies, help you manage interactions with your family and ex, and guide you in mending relationships with family members who might not fully grasp the weight of their actions.