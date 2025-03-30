My Fiancée Is Obsessed With What I Eat—So I Gave Her Something to Think About

Of course, she picked at her food. I told her to leave it, and order something else, but she said she was fine. She kept drinking water, and even the servers at the restaurant came to us and offered to get her something else, but she refused. I gave up on my food too; we paid the bill and left. She seemed okay on our way back.



When we got home, she started crying, saying that I was being mean and vengeful, ordering something that I knew she couldn’t eat. I lost it this time, telling her in no uncertain terms that I never asked her to eat what I was having and that this was the last time I went out with her. Since then, she’s been giving me tearful looks and even roped in a few of our mutual friends to “talk some sense” into me.



I am so fed up, that I feel like breaking off our engagement, given we have no firm marriage plans yet. She’s otherwise a sweet girl, but I just don’t understand what happens to her when we go out to eat food. Any advice on how to handle this? I am at my wit’s end.



Please help!



Jamie