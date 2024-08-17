My Fiancée Wants to Put Photos of Her Late Husband All Over Our Wedding, but I Refuse to Accept It

Between wedding preparations, a couple’s plans have taken an unexpected turn, igniting a sensitive and deeply personal conflict. The groom-to-be finds himself at odds with his fiancée over her desire to include photos of her late husband in their upcoming wedding. While she sees it as a way to honor her past, he struggles to accept the presence of another man’s memory on their special day.

The man shared his story.

My fiancée and I have been together for about 3 years. We got engaged 6 months ago. We were doing some planning, and she mentioned, “Where do you think ’late husband’s name’ pic could go?” I was confused and asked her to clarify.

She said she wanted her late husband’s picture at the wedding, she went into more detail, at my request. She wants one of the bridesmaids to hold his picture during the ceremony. As well as having his pic on our table. And when taking pictures, she wants to hold him in most photos.

I told her that I didn’t want that, and while I understand he’s important to her, I’d feel uncomfortable with his pictures at our wedding, especially when they’re so prominent. We got into a fight, and she yelled, “I can’t believe you’re jealous! He’s dead!” I decided to postpone the wedding, and honestly, I’m thinking of calling it off all together.

People stood on his side.

“Ok...I’m a widow of 12 years and this just isn’t right. I understand she may want a memory of him with her but...pictures of him in pictures of you two are just wrong on many levels!! There are many inconspicuous ways of having him with her.

You are 100% right about postponing your wedding and possibly canceling it too. My thoughts are she isn’t ready to move on yet. Why, I don’t know, she needs some counseling to find out or some deep soul-searching.” Kep63 / Reddit

This is not about jealousy. It is not about minimizing permanent grief. It’s about if your wife has the capacity to marry you.” atmasabr / Reddit

“The wedding is just the start of a lifetime grieving process. In the post-married home, she will install a shrine to the deceased. Kids? You can bet a son will get hung with the name. The deceased birthday and anniversary will be celebrated.

Respectfully, it doesn’t look like this marriage is going to work. Recommend a therapist if she’s willing to go. If not, think really hard about bailing out.” HamRadio_73 / Reddit

“She is not ready to marry anyone.” Inevitable-Divide933 / Reddit

“She’s still grieving a dead husband this outwardly, she is not ready. If it were a ’Hey, do you think we could do a memorial board with photos of family that can’t make it because they’re not here? And would it be okay to put the dead husband’s photo up to respect his memory too?’

That’d be different, as it’s not just the dead husband being remembered. But to be this way? She needs grief counseling.” PandaSims / Reddit

“This is weird. We had a memorial table at the entrance of our reception for photos of deceased loved ones. I don’t think it would be odd or disrespectful to have a memorial table and include her dead partner there. But wanting his photo to be held by a bridesmaid, photographed in your couple’s photos, and placed at the head table is a lot.” FactBearsEatBeetss / Reddit