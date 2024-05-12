My Husband Cheated on Me and I Turned His Affair Against Him

They say behind every great man is a great woman. Well, in our reader's case, behind a cheating husband is a duo of cunning, empowered women ready to flip the script. Here's some girl power in action – a cheating husband couldn't get away, the girls decided to take matters into their own hands.

Our reader reached out to us.

We appreciate you reaching out. It’s clear you’re dealing with a tough situation. We’ve got some tips that might be useful for you.

Decide if you want to keep the relationship.

Some can forgive cheating, while others can't. Decide what to do with this information now. You can end the relationship and divorce your husband. It'll be easier for you since you don't have any kids. See if you want to continue the relationship and still see him as your one and only, despite what he's done.

Tell him the truth.

Eventually, you'll have to tell him the truth. Especially, if he's reacted to the news so strongly. Perhaps he has some health issues that make him physically sick when he's stressed. Your husband made a big mistake and lied to both of you. However, make sure your prank doesn't lead to any serious consequences.

Don't let him push your boundaries.

You don't have to forgive him if he apologizes. He'll come up with a lot of excuses and probably won't own up to his mistake. The duration of your marriage, your hobbies, or good memories don't matter anymore. They absolutely didn't matter to him when he was cheating on you with the other woman. As the saying goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.

Get enough support.

It might be easier for you to make a decision if you have enough supportive people around you. Reach out to your friends, family members, or even a therapist. This is where you'll get comfort, validation, and perspective as you go through this challenging situation. It's okay if you need some alone time as well, we're all different, and what works for others might not work for you.