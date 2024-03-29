My Husband Will Be Banned From Delivery Room, Because of His Creepy Behavior During My Pregnancy

A woman, 35, wrote a letter to our editorial and told us about a conflict in her family, which she can’t handle on her own anymore. She revealed that she decided to ban her husband and her FIL from the delivery room, because during the major part of her pregnancy they’ve been behaving in a creepy and disrespectful way. Now, the woman is even considering a divorce, and she applied to us for a piece of advice about her very complicated family situation.

The woman sounded really desperate, and the reason was her husband.

The woman named Anna, 35, told us her story and asked us for a piece of advice. She started her letter saying, «My husband and I are expecting our first child. I knew from the start this would be a really sensitive issue for my spouse. His own mom died while giving birth to him, and now he has this lifelong trauma.» Anna explained that they tried to work on it together. She said, «We applied to a marriage counselor to talk things through when this issue was raised between us. My spouse also swears he’s been attending his own therapist twice a month during my pregnancy. I don’t say he’s a liar, but I’m pretty sure he’s either not attending the therapy or avoids talking about the big issue.» The woman revealed what was the biggest problem since she became pregnant. She wrote, «My spouse and his father, who takes a very active part in our lives, are absolutely convinced that I will die in childbirth. They have never openly admitted it, but their behavior has reached the point where it’s making me feel stressed and totally uncomfortable.»

The problem is becoming even bigger with the course of time.

Anna wrote, «My spouse once said I should make sure my life insurance is up-to-date. He also often mentions that he’d like me to meet with a lawyer and draft a will.» The woman was shocked by such behavior, and she felt that was kind of intense, but she still agreed to everything if that made her husband feel better. But there were even more weird things happening. Anna revealed, «Once, my husband insisted I should go through all of my possessions and write a list of what I wanted to be saved for the baby and what I would wish to be returned to my family in case of my death.» This was the last straw, and Anna was absolutely fed up. She says, «I then put my foot down and said no. I believed it was too morbid. My FIL, who resides a few blocks away and visits us 2–4 times a week, blamed it on me. He said I was making things „difficult“ for my spouse in case he will be a grieving widower with a baby.» Anna adds, «I probably need to explain that I have a complication-free pregnancy and it’s going on just fine! We all have no reason to think I will die in the delivery room in the coming weeks.»

The woman is in a strong doubt about her husband at the moment.

Anna wrote, «When I openly spoke to my husband about all of this nonsense happening around my pregnancy, he just called me paranoid, but I do feel like my father-in-law has already decided I will 100% die.» Anna explained that her father-in-law is really obsessed with this creepy thought. She wrote, «The man’s whole life for the past 40 years has been „cool single dad“. He never dated or had close friends or even some serious hobbies. It seems like my FIL is just looking forward for a moment when he’ll guide my husband through what he went through.» Anna revealed, «At this point, I have only one wish. I want to never see my FIL again, and I certainly don’t want him or my husband in the delivery room. I’m also having a really tough relationship with my spouse now, and I’m considering not only banning him from a delivery room, but from my life entirely. I don’t believe that something will really change.»

The woman can’t even properly think of her future now.

Anna revealed that she feels very bad about what is going on. She wanted only the best for her family, and it seems like her world is crashing at this point. She said, «My husband is backing his dad on everything. He irritates me by acting like my due date is my death date. In addition to everything, he has completely pulled away from me. Every moment I spend with him is morbid, stressful, and I get a reminder that our marriage is crumbling. I told him a million times that his behavior makes me stressed and that I don’t want it happening to me while I’m concentrating on giving birth.» Anna asked us, «Do you think I owe it to my husband to let him upset me during delivery? I doubt that his presence in the delivery room is more important than a safe and healthy labor. The whole thing has been so weird I feel like I need some outside perspective and advice.»

We’d advise Anna to concentrate only on giving birth.

We are very grateful to Anna for telling her story to us, and for her trust. Our advice to the woman will be simple but probably the most relatable for her at this moment. We think the woman must concentrate exclusively on her coming delivery. There’s nothing more important now than a smooth and safe childbirth for the future mom. So, we’d advise Anna to attend a therapist and to avoid any talks with her husband and FIL up until she gives birth to her baby. She should exclude the stressful factor from her life completely and only after she becomes a new mom, she will decide on the further actions towards her husband.