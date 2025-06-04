My MIL Threw a Secret Birthday Party for My Husband Without Me—But That Wasn’t the Worst Part

“I just had a complicated birth and was recovering in the hospital. Later, I found out my MIL secretly threw a birthday party for my husband while I was gone.

I told him, ‘It hurt my feelings!’ but to my shock, he just laughed, took out his phone, and showed me the invite she’d already sent out.

The worst part? She had the audacity to invite my husband’s ex-fiancée! When I said I felt hurt, he brushed it off, saying his mom didn’t realize I’d need a longer recovery at the hospital.

My husband tried to make it up to me with a special dinner, just the two of us. His mom later apologized, but I’m still questioning her motives, and I’m trying to find a way to forgive her without losing myself just to keep the peace.

Now my husband’s getting upset because I haven’t fully let it go. What should I do?”