I’m Childfree, My Sister Made Me Pay Our Mom’s Hospital Bills Because “I Have No Responsibilities”



Hi Bright Side,



Our mom had emergency surgery, leaving my sister and me with a $8k bill to split. A week later, I found out she was planning to take her 2 kids to Disneyland Paris. When I asked for her share, she said, “You’ve got no kids to feed, so you pay for Mom.” I said absolutely not. Next morning, I froze in horror when I woke up to my phone blowing up — messages, tags, and notifications everywhere. When I clicked, I saw a GoFundMe page my sister had made — with my face and name on it — begging for donations to pay Mom’s hospital bill.

She had blasted it all over Facebook and Instagram, saying I was “struggling financially” and “heroically covering all of Mom’s expenses on my own.” People from work, old classmates — even my boss — had shared it. There were hundreds of comments saying things like “You’re such a good daughter!” and “Stay strong, we donated!”

I was mortified. I called her immediately and she just said, “Relax, I’m just trying to raise the money since you’re being difficult. People love a sad story.”



I feel humiliated, angry, and unsure how to protect both my reputation and my relationship with her — what would be the healthiest way to handle this going forward?



Sincerely,

Mary