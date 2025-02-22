“Not Flattering! She Does Look 75,” Vera Wang’s Strapless Dress Sparks Divided Opinions
Vera Wang just proved (again) that she’s the queen of effortless glam. The 75-year-old designer hit the BAFTAs red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, and let’s just say—fans are obsessed. Social media is buzzing with reactions, from total awe to “how does she not age?!” moments. Check out the photos that have everyone talking.
Vera Wang knows how to make an entrance, and her 2025 BAFTAs look was no exception. The 75-year-old designer rocked a daring two-piece ensemble featuring a black bandeau top, a dramatic high-waisted black-and-white skirt with a structured peplum, and an oversized leather jacket—because, as she put it, “WHEN IT’S LITERALLY 30 degrees... OUTERWEAR is a REQUIREMENT!”
She topped it off with a sleek blunt bob, oversized sunglasses, and her signature confidence, and let’s just say, the internet had opinions.
But it wasn’t all criticism—many fans rushed to defend Wang’s look. One admirer praised, “Glowing in the light, such an icon,” while another gushed, “You have always been my fashion icon. Anything you do is a hit!”
Wang, as always, took it in stride, sharing photos of her ensemble on Instagram with the caption, “B is for BAFTA THE BIG DAY... Here we go... good luck and congratulations to all the talented NOMINEES.” Love it or hate it, Vera Wang knows how to keep people talking!
Vera Wang has been turning heads with her stunning photos and bold style choices. Recently, she left fans speechless on Instagram with her dramatic blonde transformation, making waves once again.