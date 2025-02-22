“Not Flattering! She Does Look 75,” Vera Wang’s Strapless Dress Sparks Divided Opinions

Vera Wang knows how to make an entrance, and her 2025 BAFTAs look was no exception. The 75-year-old designer rocked a daring two-piece ensemble featuring a black bandeau top, a dramatic high-waisted black-and-white skirt with a structured peplum, and an oversized leather jacket—because, as she put it, “WHEN IT’S LITERALLY 30 degrees... OUTERWEAR is a REQUIREMENT!”

She topped it off with a sleek blunt bob, oversized sunglasses, and her signature confidence, and let’s just say, the internet had opinions.