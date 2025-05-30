People Shared the 12 Most Bizarre Things They Found While Shopping

Thrift stores and charity shops are full of surprises. One minute you’re flipping through old records, the next you’re holding a ceramic squirrel wearing a top hat. Whether it’s oddly shaped furniture or mysterious gadgets, some finds are just too weird not to share.
1. “Found at the thrift store (obviously), but what is it?”
- This is a Jizai Kagi. It is a pot hook that holds a kettle over a traditional Japanese irori hearth. The fish figure symbolizing water is meant to balance the fire and keep the fire contained, in a metaphorical way.
The fish are sometimes carved incredibly delicately. This one is a bit rougher. You’re holding it upside down. © nekokat7676 / Reddit
2. “These toenail shoes I saw in Salzburg, Austria 8 years ago. I often wonder if someone has these in their closet now.”
3. “Please tell me this is not what I think it is...”
- This is a decorative gift you buy someone having a baby. A Bohemian crystal pacifier. © boop813 / Reddit
4. “Any Friends fans in here? Friends TV show door.”
5. “What is this belt/harness thing? Made of black faux leather, around 3ft wide. Found at a thrift store near a bunch of other belts.”
- Finally something I can identify! I own this harness. It’s just a fashion harness. It’s upside down.
Your arms go through the triangle shaped holes and the double straps go around your waist/under your ribs depending on how short you have the shoulder straps. It’s cute over a dress or a button-up top. © purplekaleidoscope / Reddit
6. “Silver circle found in a box of jewellery at the thrift store.”
7. “This doll for sale in a charity shop.”
8. “Found at a thrift store by a friend, any ideas?”
- Chopstick rests. When the chopsticks are set on the table prior to use, they are inserted in the hole at the end, keeping them together (and adding a decorative element to the place setting).
Once you’ve used them a bit, and need to put them down for a moment to do something else before you pick them back up to continue eating, you rest the food ends across the middle, keeping that end off the table. © boojieboy / Reddit
9. “Another find... Strange!”
10. “Found the most outrageous fish-dish set at Goodwill. It’s so strange, but somehow I need to have it.”
12. “3.99? How could I resist?”
Turns out, secondhand shopping is basically a treasure hunt—with a twist. If you liked these oddball discoveries, check out even more bizarre finds in this article. You never know what people will dig up next!