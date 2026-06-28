Quicksand, Piranhas, and 12 Other Things Movies Show Less Accurately Than We Think

Curiosities
06/28/2026
Quicksand, Piranhas, and 12 Other Things Movies Show Less Accurately Than We Think

Movies have spent decades teaching us how the world works — and most of what they’ve taught us is hilariously wrong. These 14 examples are the most stubborn myths Hollywood keeps recycling — small, weirdly persistent ones that look great on screen and fall apart the moment you check them against actual physics, biology, or basic human anatomy. Almost everything we think we know about danger, we learned from people whose job was to make things look exciting, not accurate.

1. This heroine has lived on a tropical island for many years, but her tan doesn’t confirm it.

2. Quicksand rarely is deep and does not fully engulf a person or animal due to its high density.

3. Carrying a lantern at eye level is a bad idea — the glare will blind you and keep you from seeing anything. But it’ll give the audience a perfect view of the character’s face.

4. Piranhas in real life aren’t nearly as demonic as they’re portrayed in movies, but rather they’re charming chubsters.

5. Heroines emerging from under the water look like nymphs: they don’t need to clear their noses, wipe their eyes, or shake water out of their ears.

6. The Pyramids of Giza look much more aesthetic in movies than in real life — no crowds of tourists and barriers.

7. Typically, the housemaid does not cook or clean with her hair down.

8. There are never mosquito screens on the windows. On summer evenings, the insects drawn to the light of the TV or lamps would be relentless.

9. Crop circles (despite their name) are not necessarily circles.

10. Climate changes in movies happen unexpectedly and quickly. In reality, such a large-scale temperature change would take decades.

11. The breaks in school movies don’t last 3-5 minutes, but exactly as long as the characters need to gossip and discuss personal dramas.

12. The dramatic will reading scenes. In reality, the attorney contacts relatives in advance, and there are no surprises.

13. Stores look like no one ever takes items from the shelves.

14. Ankhesenamun was not a concubine, but was the pharaoh’s daughter who later married Tutankhamun.

Sometimes real life scripts turn out to be much more unexpected than any movie: 14 Real Neighbor Stories That Prove Everyday Life Beats Any Comedy

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