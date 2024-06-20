"She Dresses Her Girls Like Boys," Angelina Jolie's Red Carpet With Daughter Vivienne Sparks a Stir

Angelina Jolie turned heads at Broadway's biggest night with a special plus-one. The actress hit the red carpet at the 77th Tony Awards, bringing along her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. While many showered them with love and compliments, some couldn't help but point out something about her daughter.

The mother-daughter duo rocked the red carpet in matching outfits. Angelina wowed in a seafoam green velvet gown with a matching shrug, adding some sparkle with jewelry. Vivienne looked sharp in a crisp white collared shirt, a teal vest, trousers, and a bow tie. They were both there to support their Broadway musical, The Outsiders, which was up for 12 awards. Angelina has been a producer on the show, and Vivienne worked as a producer’s assistant. Other than this, Angelina was also set to present at the ceremony.

Just recently, Vivienne reportedly shortened her surname to just Jolie for the Broadway production's playbill. This comes amid Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s years-long legal battle. Vivienne isn't the only one of Angelina Jolie's children who reportedly wants to distance themselves from their father, Brad Pitt. However, their red carpet appearance stunned fans who saw the pictures and commented on it. Many praised the mother-daughter outing, especially since they were there to support a project they worked on together. Some wrote, "She’s beautiful. And so is her daughter. I wish them well," and "This is the only celebrity mom that's always with her kids. Beautiful woman."

However, some people pointed out and criticized something about her daughter, going beyond mere appearance and scrutinizing the whole look. Someone commented, "Whoever dressed this poor little soul for such an event should be fired!!!" Another user noted, "Why does she dress her girls like boys?" and "Kid is dressed like a dude waiter." Others noticed the resemblance between Vivienne and her father, Brad Pitt, with many comments highlighting this similarity, such as, "Her daughter looks exactly like Brad Pitt," or "She looks totally like her dad."

