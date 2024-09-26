Sophia Loren Just Turned 90 Years Old and We Ranked Her Movies From More Popular to Less

Sophia Loren, the embodiment of Italian elegance, beauty, and cinematic brilliance, recently celebrated her 90th birthday. In honor of her milestone birthday, we’ve taken on the difficult task of ranking Sophia Loren’s greatest films, from her most iconic performances to the more obscure.

1. Two women (1960)

This heart-wrenching drama, directed by Vittorio De Sica, stands as Loren’s most defining role and earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first performer to win the honor for a non-English language role. In Two Women (La Ciociara), Loren plays Cesira, a mother struggling to protect her daughter. Her raw, powerful portrayal remains one of the greatest performances in cinematic history.

2. Marriage Italian style (1964)

Loren’s magnetic chemistry with Marcello Mastroianni, her frequent co-star, shines in Marriage Italian Style, another Vittorio De Sica masterpiece. Playing the fiery Filumena, a woman who tricks her longtime lover into marriage, Loren brings both humor and pathos to the role. Her performance earned her a second Academy Award nomination and solidified her status as an international superstar.

3. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow (1963)

Also directed by De Sica and co-starring Mastroianni, Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow is a delightful anthology film featuring three distinct stories, each with Loren portraying a different character. Her comedic timing and screen presence are impeccable. This film is a perfect showcase of her versatility, moving effortlessly between lighthearted comedy and more serious moments.

4. A Special Day (1977)

Loren gives one of her most nuanced performances in A Special Day. Starring opposite Marcello Mastroianni once again, she plays a downtrodden housewife who forms an unexpected bond with her neighbor. The film’s quiet, intimate atmosphere allows Loren to shine in a role filled with understated emotion and inner strength.

5. El Cid (1961)

In El Cid, a historical epic directed by Anthony Mann, Loren stars alongside Charlton Heston as Jimena, the love interest of the titular Spanish hero. While the film itself is grand in scale and a sweeping spectacle, Loren manages to infuse her character with emotional depth, ensuring she stands out even in such a massive production.

6. The Millionairess (1960)

Teaming up with Peter Sellers, Loren took on the role of a spoiled heiress in this charming romantic comedy. Her comedic chops are on full display here, as she plays the glamorous, sharp-tongued Epifania. The film’s whimsical tone, along with the undeniable chemistry between Loren and Sellers, makes it one of her lighter, more enjoyable entries.

7. Sunflower (1970)



In this moving drama, directed by Vittorio De Sica, Loren gives another standout performance as a woman who embarks on a search for her missing husband, played by Mastroianni. The film’s emotional depth, driven by Loren’s intense performance, captures the lingering effects of love loss. Though less known to modern audiences, Sunflower is a must-see for Loren fans.

8. Arabesque (1966)



In Arabesque, Loren stars alongside Gregory Peck in this stylish 1960s spy thriller. Directed by Stanley Donen, the film is filled with intrigue, glamour, and action, with Loren bringing her characteristic elegance to the role of Yasmin Azir, the mysterious woman at the center of the plot. While the film isn’t regarded as one of the best in the genre, Loren’s charm elevates it beyond the typical fare.

9. Grumpier Old Men (1995)



A fun departure from her earlier work, Loren joined the cast of Grumpier Old Men as the love interest for both Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau in this popular comedy sequel. Loren’s graceful aging and playful energy made her a perfect fit for the role of Maria Ragetti, and her appearance introduced her to a whole new generation of moviegoers.

10. Houseboat (1958)



Loren’s first major Hollywood film, Houseboat, saw her co-star with Cary Grant in a romantic comedy about a widower who hires a beautiful Italian woman to care for his children. While the film has its charming moments and the chemistry between Loren and Grant is palpable, it doesn’t quite reach the heights of her later work. Still, it’s a classic example of her early Hollywood charm.

11. The Life Ahead (2020)



In one of her most recent roles, at the age of 86, Loren starred in The Life Ahead, directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti. This drama sees Loren playing a woman who has survived a lot of hardships and befriended a young Senegalese orphan. The film received critical acclaim, and Loren’s tender, heartfelt performance reminded the world of her enduring talent.

12. Man of La Mancha (1972)



In this ambitious but flawed musical adaptation of Don Quixote, Loren played Aldonza opposite Peter O’Toole’s Don Quixote. Despite the film’s mixed reception, Loren’s performance was praised for its emotional intensity, although the film itself failed to capture the magic of its Broadway counterpart.

13. Boccaccio ’70 (1962)



This anthology film features four short stories directed by some of Italy’s greatest directors, with Loren starring in the segment The Temptation of Dr. Antonio, directed by Federico Fellini. Loren’s appearance in the film is brief but memorable, as she plays a seductive billboard model who comes to life. While Boccaccio ’70 has its merits, it doesn’t hold the same seriousness as her more substantial films.

Sophia Loren’s career is so vast that it’s impossible to cover every standout performance, but honorable mentions must go to films like Operation Crossbow (1965), The Black Orchid (1958), and Lady Liberty (1971). Each film represents a different phase of her career, demonstrating her remarkable ability to stay relevant through changing times and cinematic trends.